JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of AudioCodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 195,458 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in AudioCodes by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 67,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 21.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $284.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.40.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.52 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/jpmorgan-chase-co-takes-position-in-audiocodes-ltd-audc.html.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.