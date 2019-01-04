Just Energy Group (JE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE JE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 25,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 39,883.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,664,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,611,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 624,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $452,000. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

