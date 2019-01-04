Kaman (KAMN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KAMN. ValuEngine raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.95.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. Kaman has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $443.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.01 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Kaman’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $236,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 23.6% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

