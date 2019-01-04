Keane Group (FRAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,079,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,401,834 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $8.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRAC. GMP Securities raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keane Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Keane Group in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Keane Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Get Keane Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $856.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $558.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.56 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keane Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 5,251,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $56,555,951.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,466,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Keane Group (FRAC) Sees Large Volume Increase” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/keane-group-frac-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

Keane Group Company Profile (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.