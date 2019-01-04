Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Lazard (LAZ)

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE LAZ traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.45. 1,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,964. Lazard has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). Lazard had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $605.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

