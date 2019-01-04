Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keurig Dr Pepper surpassed the industry in the last three months, backed by progress on the integration of the merged companies and robust third-quarter 2018 results. Both top and bottom lines improved year over year while earnings beat estimates in the third quarter. The top line gained from robust volume/mix and significant market share gains across major categories while operating income growth and lower taxes benefited the bottom line. Notably, the company reported significant market share gains for the CSD portfolio, including Dr Pepper and Canada Dry as well as the coffee portfolio. Additionally, focus on partnerships and acquisitions remains its key growth strategy. However, lower realized prices and unfavorable currency offset gains from improved volume/mix in the quarter. Pricing actions initiated in the quarter could not fully offset higher input costs and logistics. The company is also not immune to the CSD category headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 97,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,900. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 1,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 8,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $220,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 62,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,828. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $107,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $116,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $148,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

