Kevin J. Ballinger Sells 14,740 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 14,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $496,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BSX traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 451,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

