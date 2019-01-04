Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KIN. BidaskClub lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of KIN opened at $10.88 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $371.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,946,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,843,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 90.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 30.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

