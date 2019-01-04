KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

