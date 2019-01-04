Komatsu (KMTUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

KMTUY stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.