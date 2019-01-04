Kosmos Energy (KOS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

NYSE:KOS opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 51.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 52,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $282,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,585,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,585,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,878,000 after acquiring an additional 249,537 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 60.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 970,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 365,837 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $2,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

