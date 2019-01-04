L Brands (LB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L Brands (NYSE: LB) in the last few weeks:

1/2/2019 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – L Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – L Brands was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at FBR & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2018 – L Brands is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2018 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/21/2018 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – L Brands was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – L Brands was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – L Brands was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – L Brands was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months fueled by solid comps, positive earnings surprise in third-quarter fiscal 2018 and the announcement that management is exploring all possible alternatives for La Senza business. The company has been struggling with soft performance of its luxury lingerie brand and offloading of the same will enable it to focus on core operations to augment revenue and profitability. Apart from stiff competition, L Brands has been reeling under consumers’ changing preferences and spending pattern. Shrinking gross margin also raises concern. Nevertheless, this was the fourth straight quarter of earnings beat with top line continues to increase. Bath & Body Works segment remain one of the sales drivers. Further, L Brands’ focus on international markets is likely to provide growth opportunities and generate increased sales volumes. Management also raised fiscal 2018 earnings view.”

11/19/2018 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months on the back of decent comps performance, upbeat third-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings view and the news that management is exploring all possible alternatives for La Senza business. The company has been struggling with soft performance of its luxury lingerie brand and offloading of the same will enable it to focus on core operations to augment revenue and profitability. Apart from stiff competition, L Brands has been reeling under consumers’ changing preferences and spending pattern that continue to impact the performance of these brands. Shrinking gross margin also raises concern. Nevertheless, estimates have gone up lately ahead of third-quarter release. Last reported quarter, marked the third straight quarter of earnings beat. Further, L Brands’ focus on international markets is likely to provide growth opportunities and generate increased sales volumes.”

11/13/2018 – L Brands was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have outdid the industry in a month primarily on the back of impressive September comparable sales results and the announcement that management is exploring all possible alternatives for its La Senza business. The company has been struggling with soft performance of its luxury lingerie brand and offloading of the same will enable it to focus on core operations to augment revenue and profitability. Apart from stiff competition, L Brands has been reeling under consumers’ changing preferences and spending pattern that continue to impact the performance of these brands. Shrinking gross margin also raises concern. Nevertheless, estimates have been stable lately ahead of third-quarter fiscal 2018 release. Last reported quarter, marked the company’s third straight quarter of earnings beat. Further, L Brands’ focus on international markets is likely to provide growth opportunities and generate increased sales volumes.”

11/12/2018 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

11/12/2018 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2018 – L Brands was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

Shares of LB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 121,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,715. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 76.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $130,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

