Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,078. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

