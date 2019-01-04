Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 74.92, a quick ratio of 74.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $135.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,639 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 652,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.