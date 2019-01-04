Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) Director Acquires $99,396.00 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Richard Ball acquired 4,400 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $99,396.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 21st, Richard Ball acquired 1,712 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $37,989.28.

On Thursday, December 19th, Richard Ball acquired 1,188 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $26,599.32.

On Thursday, December 12th, Richard Ball acquired 200 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $4,580.00.

LARK stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 47.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

