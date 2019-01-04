Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.55.

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,369,000 after acquiring an additional 764,662 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,294,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,755,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 970,964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 135,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2,116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 111,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 685,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.60%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.