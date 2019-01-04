Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Trading Up 9%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 4,281,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,557,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial cut Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $846.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 563.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 252,132 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 89,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,278,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 243,977 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 68.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

