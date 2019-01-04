Latino Token (LATINO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Latino Token (CURRENCY:LATINO) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Latino Token has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. One Latino Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Latino Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Latino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.02260945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00157309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00199003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025997 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025990 BTC.

About Latino Token

Latino Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Latino Token’s official message board is latinotoken.com/blog. Latino Token’s official Twitter account is @latinotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Latino Token

Latino Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latino Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Latino Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Latino Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

