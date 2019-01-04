Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LTG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective (up previously from GBX 132 ($1.72)) on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of LON LTG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,650,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,952.71 ($15,618.33). Also, insider Neil Elton purchased 137,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £175,554.56 ($229,393.13).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

