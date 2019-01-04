Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.39% of Core Laboratories worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSE:CLB opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

