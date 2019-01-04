Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Spire Inc (SR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.63% of Spire worth $23,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

SR stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.31 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

