Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Insider John Kingman Acquires 714 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman purchased 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £1,642.20 ($2,145.83).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, John Kingman purchased 1,399 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £3,497.50 ($4,570.10).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 227.70 ($2.98) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 241.65 ($3.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 317 ($4.14) to GBX 332 ($4.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 286 ($3.74).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

