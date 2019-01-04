Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,524 Shares of Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Nordson worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.98 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Nordson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

