Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce sales of $207.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $212.91 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $160.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year sales of $770.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.09 million to $775.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 12.73%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on Lendingtree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.47.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.29. 194,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,333. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.15. Lendingtree has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total value of $241,634.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,063.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $1,929,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,359.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

