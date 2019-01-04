Liberty Global (LBTYA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.77. 1,950,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,103,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

