Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 84.23% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director W Kirk Wycoff purchased 111,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,475,065.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,286,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

