Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.69.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $124,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

