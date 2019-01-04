Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

LQDA stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,263,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

