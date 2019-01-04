Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 262 Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 262 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $10,550.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 750 shares of Shutterfly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $30,067.50.

NASDAQ:SFLY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 36.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 14.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 29.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SFLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Friday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Shutterfly in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

