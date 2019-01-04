LKQ (LKQ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s third-quarter earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. Global organic revenue growth from parts and services are likely to decline marginally in the fourth quarter. For 2018, the company anticipates organic revenue growth for Parts and services segment in the range of 4.5% to 5.0% compared with the prior guidance of 4.5-5.5%. High expenditure due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities and product recall are adding to the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, which will hurt its margins.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut LKQ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Varun Laroyia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,855,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,201,000 after buying an additional 810,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,909,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,523,000 after buying an additional 866,735 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,938,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,070,000 after buying an additional 181,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,075,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,732,000 after buying an additional 1,062,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

