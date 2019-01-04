Loews Co. (L) Insider Andrew H. Tisch Sells 22,916 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,033,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Loews stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $1,935,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Loews by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 110,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Loews by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 241,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

