LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,783 Shares of ADVISORSHARES T/NEW TECH & MEDIA ET (FNG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ADVISORSHARES T/NEW TECH & MEDIA ET (NYSEARCA:FNG) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.03% of ADVISORSHARES T/NEW TECH & MEDIA ET worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADVISORSHARES T/NEW TECH & MEDIA ET by 74.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADVISORSHARES T/NEW TECH & MEDIA ET stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. ADVISORSHARES T/NEW TECH & MEDIA ET has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

