LPL Financial LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Credicorp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Credicorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 370,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 969,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

BAP stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $207.03 and a one year high of $239.54.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts.

