LPL Financial (LPLA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Riepe sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $274,136.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,286 shares of company stock worth $4,043,145. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

