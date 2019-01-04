LSB Industries (LXU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

LXU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $79.78 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 15.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

