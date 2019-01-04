LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. LTC Properties has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.32.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. LTC Properties had a net margin of 86.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,819,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,792,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,020,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,020,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.