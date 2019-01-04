Lumber Liquidators (LL) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.40. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 35079 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

