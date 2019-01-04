LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 785,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,989% from the average daily volume of 37,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from LXB Retail Properties’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 56.6%.

WARNING: “LXB Retail Properties (LXB) Shares Down 8.7%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/lxb-retail-properties-lxb-shares-down-8-7.html.

About LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB)

LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LXB Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXB Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.