Macerich (MAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macerich have underperformed its industry over the past six months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. The company recently announced that Wonderspaces will open its first permanent location at the company’s retail and dining hub, Scottsdale Fashion Square. Despite the company resorting to different strategies in a bid to improve its asset quality, shrinking footfall amid shift of consumers toward online channels, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are anticipated to affect its performance in the near term. Further geographic concentration of assets may weigh upon its earnings in times of economic uncertainty. Also, interest rate hike is a concern for Macerich.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAC. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on Macerich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Macerich to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.03.

NYSE:MAC opened at $43.60 on Monday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $516,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur M. Coppola sold 105,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $5,256,529.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Macerich by 243.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

