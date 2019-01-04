Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 15,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,817,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter.

TDG opened at $325.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $268.40 and a 52 week high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.40.

In related news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total transaction of $5,181,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

