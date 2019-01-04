Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $418,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 16.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 37.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 8,500 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.69.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

