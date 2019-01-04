MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Receives $21.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $945.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $151.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Croteau sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,733.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex Behfar sold 6,043 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $103,154.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,116.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,043 shares of company stock worth $459,764. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 277.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

