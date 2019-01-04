Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Methode Electronics worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 60.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 699,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 252,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Ronald L.G. Tsoumas bought 5,735 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $143,260.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda bought 70,848 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $1,685,473.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 699,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,018.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,707. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $861.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

