Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kohl’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Kohl’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Kohl’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

NYSE KSS opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

