Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,440 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 290,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 213,863 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 72,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

