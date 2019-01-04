Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 23.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 165,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 490.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 69,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGLN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of MGLN opened at $55.25 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

