Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $5.76 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. On average, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

