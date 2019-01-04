Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Man Group plc raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

