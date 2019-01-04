Man Group plc Grows Stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 1,467.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,643 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.97% of Armstrong Flooring worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 224,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 61.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 379.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth $194,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura set a $15.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Gabelli raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

AFI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.80 million, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.82 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Man Group plc Grows Stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/man-group-plc-grows-stake-in-armstrong-flooring-inc-afi.html.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.