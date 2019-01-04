Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 224,108 Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,921,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,197,000. Finally, Madison International Realty Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,973,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Kingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $365,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

